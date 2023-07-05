Starbucks Corporation Inc. (SBUX) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SBUX has fallen by 2.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.30%.

At present, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has a stock price of $99.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $99.57 after an opening price of $98.73. The day’s lowest price was $98.245, and it closed at $99.06.

In terms of market performance, Starbucks Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $115.48 on 05/01/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $75.73 on 07/13/22.

52-week price history of SBUX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Starbucks Corporation’s current trading price is -13.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.40%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $75.73 and $115.48. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 3.29 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 6.54 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 114.00B and boasts a workforce of 402000 employees.

Starbucks Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Starbucks Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 103.29, with a change in price of -7.67. Similarly, Starbucks Corporation recorded 6,200,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.18%.

SBUX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Starbucks Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 13.87%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.08% and 36.79% respectively.