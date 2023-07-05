Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Snowflake Inc.’s current trading price is -13.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.31%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $119.27 and $205.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.47 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has a stock price of $176.89. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $178.10 after an opening price of $176.00. The day’s lowest price was $174.65, and it closed at $175.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Snowflake Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $205.66 on 08/26/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $119.27 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 60.30B and boasts a workforce of 5884 employees.

Snowflake Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Snowflake Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 156.85, with a change in price of +16.22. Similarly, Snowflake Inc. recorded 6,105,002 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.09%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNOW stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SNOW Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Snowflake Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 71.11%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 38.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 39.90% and 50.36% respectively.

SNOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SNOW has fallen by 5.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.15%.