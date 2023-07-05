Home  »  Industry   »  SNN Stock Update: Smith & Nephew plc’s Bank...

SNN Stock Update: Smith & Nephew plc's Banking's Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Smith & Nephew plc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $33.08 on 04/28/23, and the lowest price during that time was $21.77, recorded on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of SNN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Smith & Nephew plc’s current trading price is -7.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $21.77 and $33.08. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.43 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.89 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.63B and boasts a workforce of 19012 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.03, with a change in price of +1.97. Similarly, Smith & Nephew plc recorded 914,516 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.88%.

SNN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNN stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

SNN Stock Stochastic Average

Smith & Nephew plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 29.80%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 38.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.72% and 77.28%, respectively.

SNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.67%. The price of SNN increased 1.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.96%.

