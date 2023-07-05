Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) current stock price is $3.89. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $4.1299 after opening at $3.91. The stock’s lowest point was $3.86 before it closed at $3.82.

The market performance of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $10.70 on 07/13/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.14, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of PSNY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s current trading price is -63.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.14 and $10.70. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.02B and boasts a workforce of 2377 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.97, with a change in price of -2.03. Similarly, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC recorded 2,786,102 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.18%.

PSNY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC over the last 50 days is at 73.20%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 75.56%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.35% and 66.76%, respectively.

PSNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.74%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -28.36%. The price of PSNY increased 20.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.78%.