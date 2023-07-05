Home  »  Finance   »  Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: Navigati...

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Permian Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -9.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 115.11%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.05 and $11.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.16 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.51 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is currently priced at $10.87. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.035 after opening at $10.95. The day’s lowest price was $10.74 before the stock closed at $10.96.

Permian Resources Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $11.99 on 03/03/23 and the lowest value was $5.05 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.00B and boasts a workforce of 218 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.29, with a change in price of +0.57. Similarly, Permian Resources Corporation recorded 7,223,358 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PR stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Permian Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 90.19%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.62% and 92.28% respectively.

PR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 16.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.01%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PR has fallen by 15.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.43%.

