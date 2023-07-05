Ouster Inc. (OUST) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ouster Inc.’s current trading price is -74.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.21 and $20.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.03 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Ouster Inc. (OUST) currently stands at $5.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.425 after starting at $4.94. The stock’s lowest price was $4.94 before closing at $4.94.

Ouster Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.85 on 08/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.21 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 210.47M and boasts a workforce of 270 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.31, with a change in price of -12.03. Similarly, Ouster Inc. recorded 823,126 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OUST stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

OUST Stock Stochastic Average

Ouster Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 51.43%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.25% and 15.05%, respectively.

OUST Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -37.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -39.87%. The price of OUST leaped by -22.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.82%.