Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current trading price is -9.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 219.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.96 and $3.39 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.77 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) currently stands at $3.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.16 after starting at $2.61. The stock’s lowest price was $2.61 before closing at $2.60.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.39 on 06/23/23 and a low of $0.96 for the same time frame on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 155.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 178.70M and boasts a workforce of 29 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.60, with a change in price of +1.38. Similarly, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. recorded 531,367 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +78.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONCY stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ONCY Stock Stochastic Average

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.48%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.90%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.41% and 58.16%, respectively.

ONCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 87.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 88.89%. The price of ONCY fallen by 84.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.61%.