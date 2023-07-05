Home  »  Stock   »  ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: A Year of...

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is 1.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 116.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $44.76 and $95.32 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.6 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.75 million over the last three months.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) stock is currently valued at $97.00. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $96.85 after opening at $95.46. The stock briefly dropped to $94.72 before ultimately closing at $94.58.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $95.32 on 07/03/23 and a low of $44.76 for the same time frame on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.50B and boasts a workforce of 31000 employees.

ON Semiconductor Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating ON Semiconductor Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.93, with a change in price of +11.30. Similarly, ON Semiconductor Corporation recorded 7,010,412 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ON stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.40.

ON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.93%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.83%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.75% and 87.72%, respectively.

ON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 55.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 54.68%. The price of ON increased 10.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.46%.

