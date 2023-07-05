Nocera Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Nocera Inc. (NCRA) is $2.30. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.76 after opening at $2.55. The stock touched a low of $2.50 before closing at $2.74.

The market performance of Nocera Inc. has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of NCRA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Nocera Inc.’s current trading price is -65.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 137.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.97 and $6.60. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.06 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 61120.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nocera Inc. (NCRA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 105.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.62M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.36, with a change in price of +1.19. Similarly, Nocera Inc. recorded 65,397 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +94.44%.

NCRA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NCRA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NCRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nocera Inc. over the past 50 days is 67.34%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.50% and 92.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NCRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 79.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 79.69%. The price of NCRA fallen by 39.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.75%.