Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Newmont Corporation’s current trading price is -30.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $37.45 and $61.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.68 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.27 million over the last 3 months.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) stock is currently valued at $42.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $43.42 after opening at $42.85. The stock briefly dropped to $42.71 before ultimately closing at $42.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Newmont Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $61.42 on 07/05/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $37.45 on 11/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.46B and boasts a workforce of 14600 employees.

Newmont Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Newmont Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.54, with a change in price of -5.68. Similarly, Newmont Corporation recorded 8,286,413 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEM stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

NEM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Newmont Corporation over the last 50 days is 30.21%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 72.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.19% and 48.25%, respectively.

NEM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.44%. The price of NEM increased 0.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.33%.