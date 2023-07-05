Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Mondelez International Inc.’s current trading price is -6.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $54.72 and $78.59. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.93 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.97 million observed over the last three months.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) currently has a stock price of $73.50. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $73.595 after opening at $72.77. The lowest recorded price for the day was $72.49 before it closed at $72.94.

Mondelez International Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $78.59 on 04/28/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $54.72 on 09/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 101.40B and boasts a workforce of 91000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Mondelez International Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Mondelez International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.14, with a change in price of +8.43. Similarly, Mondelez International Inc. recorded 6,012,851 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.95%.

How MDLZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDLZ stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

MDLZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mondelez International Inc. over the past 50 days is 34.62%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 36.59% and 38.17%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MDLZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.75%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MDLZ has leaped by -0.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.37%.