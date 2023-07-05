MOBQ’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -78.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -78.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MOBQ has leaped by -32.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -25.58%.

At present, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has a stock price of $0.11. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.1249 after an opening price of $0.12. The day’s lowest price was $0.115, and it closed at $0.12.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.47 on 08/05/22 and a low of $0.04 for the same time frame on 06/29/23.

52-week price history of MOBQ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -95.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 171.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.04 and $2.47. The Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 13.95 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 9.43 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.36M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2020, with a change in price of -0.3857. Similarly, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. recorded 6,259,163 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.92%.

MOBQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MOBQ stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MOBQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.79%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 22.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.05% and 23.51%, respectively.