Mattel Inc.: -16.68% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

Mattel Inc. (MAT) current stock price is $20.31. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $20.28 after opening at $19.63. The stock’s lowest point was $19.63 before it closed at $19.54.

The stock market performance of Mattel Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $24.38 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $15.36, recorded on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of MAT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Mattel Inc.’s current trading price is -16.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $15.36 and $24.38. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.11B and boasts a workforce of 33900 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.92, with a change in price of -0.71. Similarly, Mattel Inc. recorded 2,742,926 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.42%.

MAT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAT stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

MAT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Mattel Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 93.37%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.78% and 86.66%, respectively.

MAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.85%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.77%. The price of MAT increased 15.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.96%.