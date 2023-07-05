LEV’s Stock Dilemma: The Lion Electric Company’s Market Performance and Outlook

The stock of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is currently priced at $2.00. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.07 after opening at $1.90. The day’s lowest price was $1.885 before the stock closed at $1.85.

The Lion Electric Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.66 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.68 on 04/13/23.

52-week price history of LEV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. The Lion Electric Company’s current trading price is -64.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.68 to $5.66. In the Industrials sector, the The Lion Electric Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.82 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.78 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 447.58M and boasts a workforce of 1400 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for The Lion Electric Company

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating The Lion Electric Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.07, with a change in price of -0.38. Similarly, The Lion Electric Company recorded 794,513 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.57%.

Examining LEV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEV stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

LEV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Lion Electric Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 40.14%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 29.11% and 24.19% respectively.

LEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LEV has fallen by 7.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.56%.