Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Leslie’s Inc.’s current trading price is -44.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.02 and $17.12. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.9 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.45 million observed over the last three months.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) currently has a stock price of $9.44. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.699 after opening at $9.37. The lowest recorded price for the day was $9.37 before it closed at $9.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Leslie’s Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.12 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $9.02, recorded on 05/25/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.74B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.98, with a change in price of -4.01. Similarly, Leslie’s Inc. recorded 3,405,058 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.87%.

LESL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. over the last 50 days is at 15.07%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 12.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.75% and 16.38%, respectively.

LESL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -22.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LESL has leaped by -7.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.87%.