Knightscope Inc. Inc. (KSCP) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -68.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -67.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KSCP has fallen by 41.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 57.36%.

The stock of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is currently priced at $0.60. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.6098 after opening at $0.5488. The day’s lowest price was $0.5323 before the stock closed at $0.53.

Knightscope Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.90 on 07/11/22 and the lowest value was $0.36 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of KSCP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Knightscope Inc.’s current trading price is -84.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.36 and $3.90. The Knightscope Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.74 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.95 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.54M and boasts a workforce of 92 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7158, with a change in price of -1.2153. Similarly, Knightscope Inc. recorded 1,491,958 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.14%.

KSCP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Knightscope Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 59.87%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.44% and 53.05%, respectively.