iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. iMedia Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -92.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.11 and $1.81. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.9 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.68 million observed over the last three months.

The stock market performance of iMedia Brands Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.81 on 08/19/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.11, recorded on 06/30/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -72.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.08M and boasts a workforce of 1096 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4016, with a change in price of -0.7040. Similarly, iMedia Brands Inc. recorded 1,169,242 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.59%.

How IMBI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMBI stands at 5.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.67.

IMBI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of iMedia Brands Inc. over the last 50 days is at 2.50%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 4.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.84% and 16.09%, respectively.

IMBI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -78.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -77.07%. The price of IMBI leaped by -22.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -26.32%.