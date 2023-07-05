IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -87.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.10 and $1.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 41.34 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.81 million over the last three months.

At present, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has a stock price of $0.14. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.175 after an opening price of $0.1725. The day’s lowest price was $0.1304, and it closed at $0.11.

IMAC Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.11 on 07/26/22 and the lowest value was $0.10 on 03/30/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.68M and boasts a workforce of 85 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1633, with a change in price of -0.1810. Similarly, IMAC Holdings Inc. recorded 2,269,246 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BACK stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BACK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 29.57%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.16% and 15.03%, respectively.

BACK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -32.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BACK has fallen by 3.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.11%.