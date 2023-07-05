Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -71.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.99%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.05 and $15.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.47 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.66 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is $4.53. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.54 after an opening price of $4.21. The stock briefly fell to $4.21 before ending the session at $4.22.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.75 on 07/06/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.05 on 06/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 626.68M and boasts a workforce of 885 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.30, with a change in price of -6.33. Similarly, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. recorded 4,262,772 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HPP stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.59.

HPP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 26.15%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 20.20% and 20.20% respectively.

HPP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -53.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -53.44%. The price of HPP leaped by -1.09% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.88%.