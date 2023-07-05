HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. HP Inc.’s current trading price is -13.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.08 and $35.32 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.74 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.49 million over the last three months.

The market performance of HP Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $35.32 on 08/18/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $24.08 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.81B and boasts a workforce of 58000 employees.

HP Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating HP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.56, with a change in price of +0.75. Similarly, HP Inc. recorded 7,190,643 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.50%.

HPQ Stock Stochastic Average

HP Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 69.81%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 67.57% and 57.77%, respectively.

HPQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.24%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HPQ has fallen by 4.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.86%.