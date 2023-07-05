Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Hecla Mining Company’s current trading price is -25.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.03%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.41 and $7.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 2.77 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.05 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is $5.25. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $5.32 after opening at $5.17. It dipped to a low of $5.17 before ultimately closing at $5.15.

In terms of market performance, Hecla Mining Company had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.00 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value was $3.41 on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.22B and boasts a workforce of 1850 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Hecla Mining Company

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Hecla Mining Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.63, with a change in price of -0.67. Similarly, Hecla Mining Company recorded 7,741,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.22%.

How HL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HL stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

HL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Hecla Mining Company over the last 50 days is presently at 27.80%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 50.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 35.51% and 24.26%, respectively.

HL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -5.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HL has leaped by -4.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.94%.