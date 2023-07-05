GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. GSI Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -39.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 311.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.45 and $9.80. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.54 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.11 million observed over the last three months.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) current stock price is $5.97. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $6.20 after opening at $5.53. The stock’s lowest point was $5.50 before it closed at $5.53.

GSI Technology Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $9.80 on 06/16/23, and the lowest price during that time was $1.45, recorded on 03/30/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 247.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 180.73M and boasts a workforce of 180 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.34, with a change in price of +4.13. Similarly, GSI Technology Inc. recorded 3,235,212 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +206.50%.

How GSIT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GSIT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GSIT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of GSI Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is at 55.94%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 21.48%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.71% and 13.34%, respectively.

GSIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 245.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 270.84%. The price of GSIT decreased -21.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.62%.