Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -91.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.91 and $15.19 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.2 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.19 on 08/25/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.91 on 04/18/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.27M and boasts a workforce of 178 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3847, with a change in price of -1.4100. Similarly, Gossamer Bio Inc. recorded 2,986,050 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.65%.

GOSS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.40%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.10%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.69% and 31.79%, respectively.

GOSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -40.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -42.15%. The price of GOSS fallen by 4.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.52%.