Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Golar LNG Limited’s current trading price is -31.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.50%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $19.62 and $30.66. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.95 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) currently stands at $21.09. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $20.38 after starting at $20.15. The stock’s lowest price was $20.00 before closing at $20.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Golar LNG Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.66 on 08/25/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $19.62 on 06/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.13B and boasts a workforce of 490 employees.

Golar LNG Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Golar LNG Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.69, with a change in price of -2.53. Similarly, Golar LNG Limited recorded 1,032,748 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.79%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GLNG stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

GLNG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Golar LNG Limited over the last 50 days is 38.05%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 43.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.52% and 18.53%, respectively.

GLNG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.45%. The price of GLNG leaped by -2.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.56%.