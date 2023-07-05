GE’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 65.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 65.36%. The price of GE fallen by 3.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.47%.

The stock price for General Electric Company (GE) currently stands at $108.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $109.33 after starting at $109.06. The stock’s lowest price was $107.305 before closing at $109.85.

General Electric Company saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $110.26 on 06/30/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $46.77 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of GE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. General Electric Company’s current trading price is -1.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 131.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$46.77 and $110.26. The General Electric Company’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.97 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 116.93B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

General Electric Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating General Electric Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.38, with a change in price of +26.17. Similarly, General Electric Company recorded 6,389,828 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.87%.

GE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GE stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

GE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, General Electric Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.03%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.61% and 81.70%, respectively.