Futu Holdings Limited Inc. (FUTU) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -29.62%. The price of FUTU fallen by 8.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.42%.

Futu Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $72.20 on 12/15/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $28.00 on 10/24/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of FUTU Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Futu Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -42.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.07%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $28.00 and $72.20. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.19 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.78 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.83B and boasts a workforce of 2784 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.43, with a change in price of -8.83. Similarly, Futu Holdings Limited recorded 2,023,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.68%.

FUTU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FUTU stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FUTU Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Futu Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 47.75%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 57.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.33% and 45.32%, respectively.