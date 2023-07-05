Home  »  Stock   »  FREY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Declin...

FREY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FREY has fallen by 24.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.77%.

At present, FREYR Battery (FREY) has a stock price of $9.27. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.87 after an opening price of $9.39. The day’s lowest price was $9.39, and it closed at $9.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

FREYR Battery experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.94 on 10/06/22 and the lowest value was $6.20 on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of FREY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. FREYR Battery’s current trading price is -45.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.20 and $16.94. The FREYR Battery’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.92 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.06 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 212 employees.

FREYR Battery: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating FREYR Battery as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.78, with a change in price of +0.32. Similarly, FREYR Battery recorded 2,316,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.59%.

FREY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FREY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FREY Stock Stochastic Average

FREYR Battery’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.67%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.59% and 87.02%, respectively.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.