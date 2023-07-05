FREY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FREY has fallen by 24.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.77%.

At present, FREYR Battery (FREY) has a stock price of $9.27. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.87 after an opening price of $9.39. The day’s lowest price was $9.39, and it closed at $9.74.

FREYR Battery experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.94 on 10/06/22 and the lowest value was $6.20 on 05/02/23.

52-week price history of FREY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. FREYR Battery’s current trading price is -45.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.20 and $16.94. The FREYR Battery’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.92 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.06 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.13B and boasts a workforce of 212 employees.

FREYR Battery: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating FREYR Battery as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.78, with a change in price of +0.32. Similarly, FREYR Battery recorded 2,316,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.59%.

FREY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FREY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FREY Stock Stochastic Average

FREYR Battery’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.67%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.59% and 87.02%, respectively.