Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Evogene Ltd.’s current trading price is -13.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.55 and $1.30. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.14 million observed over the last three months.

Evogene Ltd.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $1.30 on 08/17/22, with the lowest value being $0.55 on 05/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 77.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.78M and boasts a workforce of 137 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6988, with a change in price of +0.3265. Similarly, Evogene Ltd. recorded 130,468 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.17%.

How EVGN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVGN stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

EVGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Evogene Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 82.99%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 82.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.03% and 75.42%, respectively.

EVGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 60.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 69.75%. The price of EVGN fallen by 86.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.67%.