Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current trading price is -62.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.00%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.44 and $1.87. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.9 million over the last three months.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) current stock price is $0.70. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.6998 after opening at $0.6382. The stock’s lowest point was $0.6294 before it closed at $0.62.

The stock market performance of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.87 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.44, recorded on 03/29/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 83.55M and boasts a workforce of 104 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6298, with a change in price of -0.4050. Similarly, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. recorded 867,052 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.16%.

How SOLO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOLO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SOLO Stock Stochastic Average

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 38.79%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.02%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.72% and 21.82%, respectively.

SOLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.91%. The price of SOLO increased 22.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.86%.