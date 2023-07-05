EH’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 90.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 94.18%. The price of EH fallen by 52.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.44%.

Currently, the stock price of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is $16.35. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $16.53 after opening at $15.29. The stock touched a low of $15.29 before closing at $15.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $17.84 on 01/13/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $3.32 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of EH Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. EHang Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -8.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 392.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.32 and $17.84. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.14 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 934.57M and boasts a workforce of 341 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.34, with a change in price of +2.15. Similarly, EHang Holdings Limited recorded 749,368 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.11%.

EH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EH stands at 2.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

EH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited over the past 50 days is 97.87%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.47%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.36% and 76.47%, respectively, over the past 20 days.