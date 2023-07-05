Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dominion Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -38.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.54%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $48.47 and $86.28. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.94 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is $53.10. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $52.62 after an opening price of $51.56. The stock briefly fell to $51.42 before ending the session at $52.61.

Dominion Energy Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $86.28 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $48.47 on 06/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.84B and boasts a workforce of 17200 employees.

Dominion Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Dominion Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.87, with a change in price of -6.56. Similarly, Dominion Energy Inc. recorded 4,197,263 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for D stands at 1.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.51.

D Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Dominion Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 48.06%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 65.48% and 62.42% respectively.

D Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -13.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.41%. The price of D fallen by 6.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.12%.