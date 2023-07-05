Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current trading price is -23.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.74%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $7.24 and $13.57. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 1.32 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.76 million over the last three months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) currently has a stock price of $10.34. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $10.69 after opening at $10.57. The lowest recorded price for the day was $10.5308 before it closed at $10.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $13.57 on 02/01/23, and the lowest price during that time was $7.24, recorded on 10/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.60B and boasts a workforce of 86712 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.84, with a change in price of -2.24. Similarly, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft recorded 3,977,876 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.89%.

How DB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DB stands at 2.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.92.

DB Stock Stochastic Average

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 35.12%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.27% and 71.95%, respectively.

DB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -10.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DB has leaped by -2.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.80%.