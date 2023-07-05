Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -86.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.14 and $1.94. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.44 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.85 million observed over the last three months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) currently has a stock price of $0.27. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.27 after opening at $0.222. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.215 before it closed at $0.22.

The market performance of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.94 on 08/03/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.14, recorded on 02/23/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 79.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.44M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1838, with a change in price of -0.0380. Similarly, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. recorded 793,461 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.50%.

CNXA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 60.00%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 93.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.66% and 66.31%, respectively.

CNXA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNXA has fallen by 70.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 29.06%.