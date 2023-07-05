Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -39.80% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) current stock price is $5.64. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $6.535 after opening at $6.30. The stock’s lowest point was $6.08 before it closed at $6.24.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $10.13 on 04/03/23, with the lowest value being $1.77 on 09/23/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of KC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -44.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 218.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.77 and $10.13. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.7 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.61B and boasts a workforce of 9517 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.59, with a change in price of +0.78. Similarly, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited recorded 2,759,037 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.25%.

KC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KC stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

KC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is at 54.66%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 33.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.63% and 56.41%, respectively.

KC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 47.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 47.13%. The price of KC increased 3.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.55%.