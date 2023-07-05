Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -21.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $14.38 and $22.09 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.54 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.52 million over the last three months.

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is currently priced at $17.31. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $17.41 after opening at $17.14. The day’s lowest price was $17.09 before the stock closed at $16.98.

In terms of market performance, Cenovus Energy Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $22.09 on 11/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $14.38 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.79B and boasts a workforce of 5998 employees.

Cenovus Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Cenovus Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.24, with a change in price of -2.25. Similarly, Cenovus Energy Inc. recorded 7,474,497 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVE stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

CVE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.34%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.42% and 40.78%, respectively.

CVE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.82% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.31%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CVE has fallen by 4.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.72%.