CENN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Future

Cenntro Electric Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.82 on 07/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.26 on 12/20/22.

52-week price history of CENN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current trading price is -82.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.26 and $1.82. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.04 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.32 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 82.72M and boasts a workforce of 260 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4082, with a change in price of -0.4537. Similarly, Cenntro Electric Group Limited recorded 2,464,402 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.56%.

CENN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CENN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CENN Stock Stochastic Average

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 28.86%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 36.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.51% and 9.25%, respectively.

CENN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -27.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CENN has fallen by 7.94%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.80%.

