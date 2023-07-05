Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cano Health Inc.’s current trading price is -86.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.49%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.76 and $9.75. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.05 million over the last 3 months.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) stock is currently valued at $1.30. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.45 after opening at $1.39. The stock briefly dropped to $1.26 before ultimately closing at $1.39.

In terms of market performance, Cano Health Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.75 on 10/07/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.76 on 03/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 660.12M and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3176, with a change in price of -0.4400. Similarly, Cano Health Inc. recorded 5,719,248 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CANO stands at 3.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.62.

CANO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cano Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.89%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 57.02% and 50.88% respectively.

CANO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.16%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 5.63%. The price of CANO decreased -5.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.27%.