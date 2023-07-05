Can Agenus Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) current stock price is $1.56. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.625 after opening at $1.62. The stock’s lowest point was $1.51 before it closed at $1.60.

Agenus Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.31 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value being $1.28 on 04/12/23.

52-week price history of AGEN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Agenus Inc.’s current trading price is -52.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.28 and $3.31. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 557.31M and boasts a workforce of 533 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6970, with a change in price of -1.0400. Similarly, Agenus Inc. recorded 5,468,151 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.63%.

AGEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Agenus Inc. over the last 50 days is at 21.79%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 1.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.74% and 24.40%, respectively.

AGEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -33.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -31.18%. The price of AGEN decreased -1.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.88%.