Cameco Corporation Inc. (CCJ) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 33.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.90%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCJ has fallen by 0.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.62%.

The stock of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is currently priced at $30.35. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $31.358 after opening at $31.23. The day’s lowest price was $30.45 before the stock closed at $30.74.

Cameco Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $33.00 on 06/13/23 and the lowest value was $20.35 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of CCJ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cameco Corporation’s current trading price is -8.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$20.35 and $33.00. The Cameco Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 1.22 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.93B and boasts a workforce of 2095 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.63, with a change in price of +3.00. Similarly, Cameco Corporation recorded 4,297,720 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.96%.

CCJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCJ stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CCJ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cameco Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.90%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 28.42%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.97% and 43.99%, respectively.