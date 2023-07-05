Brandywine Realty Trust Inc. (BDN) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -20.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.26%. The price of BDN fallen by 26.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.89%.

The stock price for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) currently stands at $4.89. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.895 after starting at $4.71. The stock’s lowest price was $4.695 before closing at $4.65.

In terms of market performance, Brandywine Realty Trust had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.80 on 07/26/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.42 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of BDN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current trading price is -50.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.42 and $9.80. The Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 2.96 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.08 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 820.79M and boasts a workforce of 328 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.62, with a change in price of -1.87. Similarly, Brandywine Realty Trust recorded 3,000,657 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.66%.

BDN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDN stands at 1.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.35.

BDN Stock Stochastic Average

Brandywine Realty Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.66%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.45%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.98% and 91.76%, respectively.