BKSY’s Stock Market Adventure: 41.56% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 41.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 61.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BKSY has fallen by 46.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.44%.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) currently has a stock price of $2.18. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.365 after opening at $2.23. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.13 before it closed at $2.22.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.98 on 08/10/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.12, recorded on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of BKSY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -26.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.12 and $2.98. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.81 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.47 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 296.68M and boasts a workforce of 259 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.55, with a change in price of +0.29. Similarly, BlackSky Technology Inc. recorded 1,235,516 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.59%.

BKSY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKSY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

BKSY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BlackSky Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is at 82.73%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 72.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.18% and 87.64%, respectively.