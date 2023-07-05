Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Baytex Energy Corp.’s current trading price is -45.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.89 and $6.02 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.38 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.89 million over the last three months.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) stock is currently valued at $3.28. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.33 after opening at $3.30. The stock briefly dropped to $3.26 before ultimately closing at $3.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Baytex Energy Corp. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $6.02 on 11/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.89 on 06/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.61B and boasts a workforce of 222 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.63, with a change in price of -1.27. Similarly, Baytex Energy Corp. recorded 3,391,502 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTE stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

BTE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Baytex Energy Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 36.06%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.20% and 55.23%, respectively.

BTE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -27.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -27.27%. The price of BTE decreased -6.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.61%.