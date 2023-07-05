Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc: Analyzing AVDL Stock Trends

The current stock price for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is $15.01. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $16.40 after opening at $16.40. It dipped to a low of $14.74 before ultimately closing at $16.48.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $16.52 on 06/30/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.37 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of AVDL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s current trading price is -9.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 533.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.37 and $16.52. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.09B and boasts a workforce of 41 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.51, with a change in price of +7.40. Similarly, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc recorded 882,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +96.04%.

AVDL Stock Stochastic Average

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 78.97%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.72% and 67.87%, respectively.

AVDL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 109.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 117.54%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AVDL has fallen by 7.21%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.93%.