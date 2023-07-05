Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited: -38.67% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

At present, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has a stock price of $18.03. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $18.28 after an opening price of $16.68. The day’s lowest price was $16.68, and it closed at $16.24.

52-week price history of ATAT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -38.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.02 to $29.40. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.5 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.35 million over the past three months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.36B and boasts a workforce of 3255 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.43, with a change in price of -7.52. Similarly, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited recorded 281,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.33%.

Examining ATAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATAT stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATAT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 34.55%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.09% and 42.08% respectively.

ATAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.11%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATAT has fallen by 1.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.11%.