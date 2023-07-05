ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current trading price is -34.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.38 and $7.98 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.95 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.12 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is $5.23. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $5.3799 after an opening price of $5.34. The stock briefly fell to $5.30 before ending the session at $5.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.98 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.38 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.19, with a change in price of -0.98. Similarly, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. recorded 5,750,607 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARR stands at 8.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.17%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.24%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.62% and 74.13%, respectively.

ARR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -7.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.15%. The price of ARR fallen by 1.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.74%.