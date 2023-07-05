Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ardelyx Inc.’s current trading price is -35.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 478.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.57 and $5.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.78 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.71 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is $3.31. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.41 after an opening price of $3.40. The stock briefly fell to $3.29 before ending the session at $3.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.12 on 04/17/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.57 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 722.66M and boasts a workforce of 133 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.91, with a change in price of -0.05. Similarly, Ardelyx Inc. recorded 6,664,333 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARDX stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARDX Stock Stochastic Average

Ardelyx Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.34%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.02% and 11.52%, respectively.

ARDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 16.14% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 30.83%. The price of ARDX leaped by -5.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.36%.