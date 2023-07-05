Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -10.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.10 and $16.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.56 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.91 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) currently stands at $14.95. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $15.05 after starting at $14.95. The stock’s lowest price was $14.7833 before closing at $15.05.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $16.77 on 07/29/22 and a low of $10.10 for the same time frame on 04/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.69B and boasts a workforce of 630 employees.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Arbor Realty Trust Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.83, with a change in price of +0.10. Similarly, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. recorded 4,630,396 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABR stands at 5.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.47.

ABR Stock Stochastic Average

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.38%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 98.47% and 97.96%, respectively.

ABR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.34%. The price of ABR fallen by 11.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.55%.