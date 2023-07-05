Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Applied Materials Inc.’s current trading price is -0.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.08%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $71.12 and $146.69. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.84 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) currently stands at $145.85. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $145.909 after starting at $144.02. The stock’s lowest price was $143.3808 before closing at $144.54.

In terms of market performance, Applied Materials Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $146.69 on 06/27/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $71.12 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.31B and boasts a workforce of 33000 employees.

Applied Materials Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Applied Materials Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 122.57, with a change in price of +24.95. Similarly, Applied Materials Inc. recorded 6,185,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMAT stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

AMAT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Applied Materials Inc. over the last 50 days is 96.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.81% and 87.20%, respectively.

AMAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 49.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 50.14%. The price of AMAT fallen by 8.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.33%.