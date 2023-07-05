Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Johnson Controls International plc Inc. (JCI) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.98%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JCI has fallen by 12.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.53%.

Johnson Controls International plc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $69.60 on 01/31/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $45.52 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of JCI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Johnson Controls International plc’s current trading price is -2.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$45.52 and $69.60. The Johnson Controls International plc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.53 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.89 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.07B and boasts a workforce of 102000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.78, with a change in price of +3.15. Similarly, Johnson Controls International plc recorded 3,825,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.88%.

JCI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JCI stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

JCI Stock Stochastic Average

Johnson Controls International plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.46%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.86% and 94.01%, respectively.