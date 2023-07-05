AMCR Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

In terms of market performance, Amcor plc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.37 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $9.53 on 06/05/23.

52-week price history of AMCR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Amcor plc’s current trading price is -24.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.53 and $13.37. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.89 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Amcor plc (AMCR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.80B and boasts a workforce of 37000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.67, with a change in price of -1.81. Similarly, Amcor plc recorded 8,075,399 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.22%.

AMCR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMCR stands at 1.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.60.

AMCR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Amcor plc over the past 50 days is 34.70%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 63.95%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.10% and 47.29%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AMCR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -14.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -15.56%. The price of AMCR increased 4.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.91%.